8-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An 8-year-old boy was attacked by five dogs in Hyderabad’s Amberpet area on Saturday, January 3 while he was flying kites.

The incident occurred on the Musi River’s banks in Annapurna Nagar, Golnaka division. Following the incident, the boy, Ritvik was taken to Fever Hospital for treatment. Doctors later referred the boy to Osmania General Hospital.

In a video shared on social media the boy is seen under treatment at the hospital. His left leg was seriously injured and profusely bleeding.

Previously incident

On December 1, a 7-year-old was injured in a dog attack in Telangana’s Rangreddy district. The incident occurred in Hayathnagar area when the boy was playing outside his house.

A CCTV footage shared on social media showed a pack of dogs attacking the boy. The victim suffered injuries on his waist and hands and his ear was bitten off.

Upon noticing the boy, local residents drove away the dog and rushed the victim to a hospital in Nallakunta.

The Mansoorabad corporator, who received the information, immediately reached the spot. He expressed his anger at the authorities for not paying attention to the fact that such incidents are happening in many places in Hyderabad.

He alleged that the authorities have changed their approach regarding street dog attacks on children in Hyderabad.