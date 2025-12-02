7-year-old attacked by stray dogs in Hyderabad

The victim suffered injuries on his waist and hands and his ear was bitten off.

Representational image

Hyderabad: A 7-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Monday, December 1.

The incident occurred in Hayathnagar area when the boy was playing outside his house. A CCTV footage shared on social media shows a pack of dogs attacking the boy. The victim suffered injuries on his waist and hands and his ear was bitten off.

Upon noticing the boy, local residents drove away the dog and rushed the victim to a hospital in Nallakunta.

The Mansoorabad corporator, who received the information, immediately reached the spot. He expressed his anger at the authorities for not paying attention to the fact that such incidents are happening in many places in Hyderabad.

He alleged that the authorities have changed their approach regarding street dog attacks on children in Hyderabad.

Previous incident

On November 11, a boy returning from school was attacked by dogs in Rangareddy district. The victim was identified as Ritwik; the incident occurred in Nagulpally village, Farukhnagar mandal of Rangareddy district when the boy was returning from his school. Following the incident, Ritwik was taken to the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.

Following the incident, villagers from Nagulpally urged the Telangana government to take action against dog menace in the state. On October 26, a minor girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Telangana’s Hamakonda district.

As per the details of the incident that took place at New Shayampet in Hanamkonda, a total of 7-8 dogs attacked the girl. Soon, a local resident rescued her.

