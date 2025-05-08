8-year-old boy kidnapped, murdered by neighbour in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking act of cruelty and revenge, an eight-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered by a neighbour over a trivial dispute in the Parappana Agrahara police station limits in Bengaluru. The incident came to light on Thursday, and the police have arrested the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Ramanand. According to the police, the accused, 36-year-old Chandeshwar Matur — a neighbour of the boy — was driven by a grudge stemming from a dispute with the victim’s family. He allegedly kidnapped and murdered the child.

The boy’s body was stuffed into a bag and dumped in a lake. Following the launch of the investigation, the police cracked the case and apprehended the accused. He is currently being interrogated.

Police said that after committing the murder, the accused packed the boy’s body in a bag and disposed it in the Rayasandra Lake, where it was recovered on Wednesday.

The Parappana Agrahara police have taken the case seriously and launched a thorough investigation. A case has been registered against the accused under charges of kidnapping, murder, and destruction of evidence.

Local residents have expressed outrage over the incident and are demanding stringent action against the accused. More details are awaited as the investigation continues.

DCP South East, Sarah Fathima, stated on Thursday that both the complainant and the family of the accused are from Bihar. While the men work as security guards the women work as cooks in the nearby apartments. The minor boy had gone missing on Wednesday morning.

On April 14, a migrant worker from Bihar who allegedly kidnapped and killed a five-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Hubballi was killed in an encounter with the police. The accused, a 35-year-old man from Bihar, attacked a police team after they caught him.

The shocking incident came to light in Hubballi on April 13 when the accused allegedly attempted to sexually assault the five-year-old girl and later strangled her to death for resisting.

According to the police, the accused took the girl to a shed and attempted to assault her. When the girl screamed for help, locals rushed towards the spot but he had already murdered her by that time.