8-year-old dies in freak accident at private school in Khammam

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy identified as Vihar died in a freak accident on Wednesday, December 24, after he slipped and fell on a pencil, piercing his throat.

The accident occurred at a private school called Chandana in Naikangudem village of Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district. “The boy was running back to his classroom from the washroom when he slipped and fell on a pencil which pierced his throat.” Kusumanchi police told Siasat.com.

He was rushed to a government hospital but was declared dead. The body has been shifted to a mortuary and will be handed to the family after a postmortem, the police said.

A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.