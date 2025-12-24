8-year-old dies in freak accident at private school in Khammam

The boy was running back to his classroom from the washroom when he slipped and fell on a pencil which pierced his throat.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th December 2025 9:26 pm IST
image showing a blue pencil on a gray background
Representational image

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy identified as Vihar died in a freak accident on Wednesday, December 24, after he slipped and fell on a pencil, piercing his throat.

The accident occurred at a private school called Chandana in Naikangudem village of Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district. “The boy was running back to his classroom from the washroom when he slipped and fell on a pencil which pierced his throat.” Kusumanchi police told Siasat.com.

He was rushed to a government hospital but was declared dead. The body has been shifted to a mortuary and will be handed to the family after a postmortem, the police said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th December 2025 9:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button