8-yr-old boy sodomised in madrasa in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, accused held

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2024 8:38 am IST
UP teacher
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: An eight-year-old student of a madrasa has been allegedly sodomised by his senior in Muzaffarnagar district, the police said.

The incident took place in a madrasa in a village under the Kotwali police station.

Also Read
New textbooks for UP madrasas to be introduced soon

The accused, a 21-year-old student of the institution, has been arrested under the Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police spokesman said.

MS Education Academy

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the matter came to light after the boy refused to go to the madrasa.

He narrated the incident to his family members following which the complaint was lodged, the police added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2024 8:38 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button