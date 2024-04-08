8-yr-old girl drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool located in a gated community at Petbasheerabad area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the girl’s father took her to the swimming pool. After swimming, her father went into a room to change clothes, but did not find his daughter on returning. On searching for her, he found her in the pool, they said.

With the help of some people nearby, the girl was taken out of the swimming pool and shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

The girl jumped had into the pool and drowned, a police official at Petbasheerabad police station said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police added.

