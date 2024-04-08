Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad; 4 held, Rs 18.5L seized

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday, April 8, busted a cricket betting racket operated by a gang of eight persons. Four individuals were arrested, Rs 18.50 lakh cash was seized, and five bank accounts were frozen.

The arrested individuals have been identified as M Ramakrishna Goud, 30, M Upender Goud, 40, Srinivas, 38, and B Vinay Kumar, 44.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, a gang of eight people was organising online cricket betting during the ongoing IPL 2024 matches and collecting money from the punters.

Working on credible information, the RC Puram police, along with the Cyberabad Special Operations Team, caught them. Police officials are making efforts to nab the four individuals who are still absconding.