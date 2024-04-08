Hyderabad: Police arrest three in robbery near Salarjung Museum

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk Police made a breakthrough on Sunday, apprehending three individuals involved in a robbery near Salarjung Museum that took place on April 5. Along with the arrests, the police successfully recovered cash, a cutter, and an auto believed to be linked to the crime.

The arrested suspects were identified as Syed Abul Hassan (32), an auto driver from Kishanbagh; Syed Taleb Ali (22), a private employee residing in Yakutpura; and Syed Taher Ali (30), an auto driver and electrician residing in Balsheti Khet.

Notably, Abul has a criminal history, having been involved in 17 cases previously, including an NDPS case, with 13 cases pending against him. Taleb, on the other hand, has a record of seven previous cases in areas including Mirchowk, Nallakunta, and Malkajgiri.

The robbery occurred around 9:45 am on April 5 when the victim, Mohammed Dasthagiri, had parked his auto at Chilla near the Salarjung Museum. While Dastagir was taking a break, the accused approached him. Two of them swiftly approached Dastagiri, and before he could react, he was attacked, sustaining a stab wound to his left thigh with a cutter.

Under threat, Dastagiri handed over his phone and cash to the assailants. Despite complying, he was stabbed once more before the perpetrators fled the scene.

Subsequently, Dastagiri reported the incident to the Mirchowk police, who promptly transferred him to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. Based on his complaint, the police initiated an investigation leading to the arrest of the three suspects.