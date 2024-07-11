8 yr old girl raped, killed by 3 minor boys in AP, held

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by three minors under the Muchhumarri police limits in Pagidyala mandal, Nandyal district.

Based on the confession of the suspects, police have launched a search operation in the backwaters of the River Krishna near the Muchumarri Lift Irrigation water pump house.

After an initial investigation, the police took three minor boys, aged 12-13 years old, into custody on suspicion.

The boys, who were students at the same school as the girl, confessed to the police that they had raped and murdered the girl.

According to the boys’ confession, they spotted the girl playing at the Muchumarri park, approached her, and took her to an isolated spot near the Muchumarri irrigation project, where they raped her.

Fearing they would be arrested if the girl reported the rape, the boys then killed her and pushed her body into a nearby canal.

The police have launched an intensive search operation along the canal to try to recover the girl’s body, but it has not yet been found.

The water level in the canal is deep, and authorities suspect the body may have been washed away due to monsoon rains. The local MLA has visited the victim’s family and assured them that the accused will be severely punished.