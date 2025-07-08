8-yr-old injured in stone pelting during Muharram procession in UP

An eight-year-old boy was injured after a stone pelting incident was reported during a Muharram procession on Sunday, July 7, in parts of Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district.

In Tekuatar market, a dispute over DJ music during the procession led to a stone pelting between members of two communities. Amid the chaos, an eight-year-old boy, Akhlaq, sustained a head injury.

Akhlaq is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Locals alleged that the stone pelting occurred due to a misunderstanding between the communities.

Ramkola police have deployed extra security personnel to prevent communal flare-ups. Locals from both communities have also called for peace. “This procession has always happened peacefully. We request everyone not to spread rumours or share provocative videos,” said Mohammad Irfan, a local resident.

Echoing his sentiments, Sunil Mishra, a shopkeeper from Ramkola, said, “We must not let a few people break the peace we have shared for years.

In Gulharia village of Kushinagar district, a Muharram procession was underway when local Hindus objected to Islamic flags near a temple. Communal tensions flared up but did not escalate after prompt action by the police to diffuse the situation.