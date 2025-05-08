8-yr-old stabbed during Operation Sindoor success celebrations in UP

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by two men during a public celebration of Operation Sindoor in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district.

Witnesses say a boy named Surjeet was enthusiastically chanting patriotic slogans, including “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Murdabad”, when two men identified as Mohid Khan and his associate Wasim allegedly confronted and stabbed him.

Locals say the two accused were overpowered by bystanders and handed over to the police after being beaten.

Surjeet was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Operation Sindoor

On May 7, Indian forces carried out a swift 25-minute aerial offensive, hitting nine suspected terror locations, including the hideouts of Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed in retaliation for the killing of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Flustered by the Indian armed forces’ attack on terror bases, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed retaliation.