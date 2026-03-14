80 Hyderabad students write Class 10 exam at their own school, govt clarifies

Hyderabad: After 80 students were allotted their own school as the examination centre for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination at New Era School in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally, questions were raised over negligence on the part of the Education Department.

Responding to these allegations, the fact-check page of the Telangana government issued a clarification on X, saying that all allotments have been carried out as per established examination procedures.

Earlier, Siasat.com had reported that the District Education Officer (DEO) had kept the issue confidential and allegedly instructed students not to show their hall tickets to anyone.

However, the Directorate of Government Examinations stated in the clarification that self-centre allotment is common in examination zones where the number of candidates is high and the number of available centres is limited.

It said that all candidates are allotted centres through a randomised process and no staff members from the same school are appointed for examination duties.

All examination personnel are deputed from other schools to ensure impartial and transparent conduct of the examinations, the post stated.

According to the government, self-centred allotment is a very common practice, occurring in 269 schools in 2025, 202 schools in 2024, 225 schools in 2023 and 249 schools in 2022.