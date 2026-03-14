SSC exams begin in Telangana; over 5.28 L students appear.

Hyderabad: The crucial Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations, which play a key role in shaping the academic future of students, began across Telangana on Saturday, March 14.

The exams are being conducted amid elaborate and strict arrangements by the education department and police authorities to ensure smooth and fair conduct.

Exams to continue until April 16

The examinations will continue until April 16, with 5,28,239 students appearing for the tests across the state. To facilitate the exams, the government has set up 2,676 examination centres, where officials have implemented extensive monitoring and security measures.

Students started arriving at their respective centres well in advance, with many reaching nearly 30 minutes before the exam began at 9:30 a.m. The examinations are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Officials have allowed a five-minute grace period, permitting students to enter the centres until 9:35 a.m. After that, the gates will be closed strictly.

OMR sheet system in place

Authorities are also continuing the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet system this year. Officials advised students to fill the OMR sheets carefully, warning that even minor mistakes while marking answers or details could lead to complications during evaluation.

To prevent malpractice and ensure transparency, the exams are being conducted under the surveillance of CCTV cameras at all centres. The education department has deployed 144 flying squads along with special sitting squads to curb mass copying and monitor the examination process.

Strict rules have been enforced regarding prohibited items. Students are not allowed to carry mobile phones, smart watches, or any electronic devices into the examination halls. Only hall tickets, exam pads, and pens are permitted.

Section 144 imposed

Police have also imposed Section 144 within a 200-metre radius of all examination centres to prevent gatherings and disturbances. In addition, authorities have ordered internet cafés and photocopy centres located near the exam centres to remain closed during exam hours to avoid any possibility of question paper leaks or other irregularities.

According to the schedule, the examination series began on March 14 with the First Language paper, followed by Second Language on March 18, English on March 23, and Mathematics on March 28. The remaining exams, including Science (Physical and Biological Sciences) and Social Studies, will be held in April before concluding on April 16.

TGSRTC’s special buses for students

To help students reach their centres without difficulty, the State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has arranged special buses during the examination period.

AI generation disabled

Considering the rising temperatures, authorities have also ensured the availability of drinking water, ORS packets, and basic medical facilities at all examination centres.

80 students write Class 10 exam at their own school in Kukatpally, questions raised

Allegations of negligence have emerged against Education Department officials over the conduct of Class 10 examinations. At New Era School in Kukatpally, around 80 students were reportedly allotted their own school as the examination center, raising concerns about transparency.

Reports claim the District Education Officer (DEO) kept the issue confidential to prevent it from coming to light. The school management allegedly instructed students not to show their hall tickets to anyone, further fueling suspicion.

Parents and education activists are demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities.