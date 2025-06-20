80 pc of Hyderabad traffic signals now on auto mode: CV Anand

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand, during a review meeting on Friday, June 20, said that 80 percent of the city’s traffic signals are now operating in auto mode, helping ease traffic congestion.

The meeting highlighted issues and feats by the Hyderabad traffic police department over the last year. “Approximately 1600 new vehicles are added to the roads every day. Across the three commissionerates, a total of 91 lakh vehicles are on the roads daily,” Anand said.

On the issue of traffic violations, the senior police officer claimed that by focusing on the quality of penalties over quantity, there has been an overall reduction in fines.

He also said the Hyderabad traffic department is monitoring vehicular movement with the help of Google and drones. “Google Maps provides good technical support. Furthermore, to obtain an eagle-eye view, 25 high-rise cameras have been installed across the city. These cameras help officers in the field to proactively identify specific traffic problems, alert local authorities, and provide appropriate suggestions or solutions,” CV Anand said.

Speaking on the shortage of traffic personnel in the city, CV Anand announced the Traffic Marshal system, where various multinational corporations, under the corporate social responsibility (CSR), will appoint ‘marshals’, who will be trained under the department in traffic control.

On the newly inducted transgender individuals serving as traffic assistants, the senior officer expressed his happiness over their commitment towards their duty. “We plan to undertake more appointments in the coming days,” he said.

“The nuisance caused by private travel buses in the city is very high. We will hold a meeting with their management and take appropriate action,” he said.