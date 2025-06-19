Hyderabad traffic police conducts awareness program on student safety

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police on Thursday, June 19, organised a meeting with school managements and other stakeholders in the interest of strengthening the safety and well-being of school-going children in Hyderabad.

The event organised at Ravindra Bharathi auditorium at Lakdikapul saw participation from the Collector and District Magistrate, Dasari Harichandana, DG and commissioner of police, CV Anand and other dignitaries.

The meeting aimed to ensure the collective efforts of school authorities, parent committees, auto unions, and transport operators in improving the safety of students while travelling to and from schools.

District Educational Officer (DEO), R Rohini stressed the importance of appointing lady attendants in school buses, maintaining bus fitness, and preventing driving under the influence.

Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic police, D Joel Davis, said that while over 9 million vehicles operate daily in Hyderabad, only 3,000 personnel are available to manage the city’s traffic. He also noted that eight students have lost their lives in road accidents between 2023 and 2025.

He added, saying that while special drone surveillance will soon be introduced near schools, traffic regulation near school premises is the responsibility of the respective school managements, hence advising them to deploy their security staff for traffic regulation.

The official also cautioned against overloading school vehicles and urged accountability from parents while also warning that minors driving vehicles would lead to vehicle registrations being cancelled and driving licenses being denied until they turn 25. So far, 766 vehicle registrations have been cancelled for such violations, he said.

Commissioner of police, CV Anand, advised school managements to install and maintain CCTV cameras around their premises as a basic safety standard while also cautioning that they will be held responsible for safety lapses within 200 meters of their premises.

He also asked the schools to ensure the presence of signboards in front of their premises since areas like Abids, Secunderabad, and Jubilee Hills face more traffic issues due to school clusters. Anand also raised concerns about the presence of pan shops and juice centres near schools potentially being involved in the sale of narcotic substances and called upon all stakeholders to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.