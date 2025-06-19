Protest erupts at US Consulate in Hyderabad for backing Israel; several detained

By Abhinand Prijith and Shambhavi Choudhary

Hyderabad: A protest was staged outside the US Consulate in Nanakramguda on Thursday, June 19, by various left-wing parties against the United States’ support for Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Protesters slam USA’s role in Israeli strikes on Palestine

The demonstration began at around 10:30 am, with protesters raising anti-imperialist and anti-Zionist slogans and holding placards like ‘Zionism down down, US imperialism down down’ and ‘In the face of Netanyahu, Palestine will be free, In the face of USA, Palestine will be free.’

Speaking to Siasat.com, a protester affiliated with CPI(ML), Sandhya stated, “America is responsible for thousands of deaths in Gaza. It is the support of the US that has enabled Israel to massacre innocent people in Palestine, including infants, teachers, doctors, journalists, and more.”

“These attacks by Israel, supported by the USA, pose a threat to the entire world. We, the left-wing parties, urge them to stop immediately,” added Bharat, affiliated with SUCI(C).

The students, affiliated with left-wing parties including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) New Democracy (CPI(ML)ND), CPI(ML)Massline, CPI(ML), Marxist Communist Party of India (United) (MCPI(U)), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)L), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) (SUCI(C)), accused the USA of enabling Israel’s ongoing military action in Palestine and called for immediate steps to end the violence.

UoH students detained before reaching protest site

However, Hyderabad police detained the protestors and took them to the Narsingi and Gachibowli police stations.

Among those detained were students from the University of Hyderabad, who stated they were picked up by the police even before they could reach the US Consulate. The detainees included former UoH students’ union president Ateeq Ahmed and former general secretary Kripa Maria George.

The students also alleged mistreatment while in custody, with their phones being confiscated.

Speaking to Siasat.com after being detained, UoH student Kripa Maria said, “We were harassed in the detention vehicle; the police forcefully took our phones.” Other detainees echoed these concerns, especially noting the harassment faced by female protesters.

Hyderabad police term protest a bid for ‘media attention’

Following the detention of protesters, Hyderabad police told the media that the demonstration was staged merely for “media attention.” They defended their actions by stating that the detentions were necessary to ensure the security of the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

Reacting to the police crackdown, a member of the Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine, Dr Suhas said, “They were detained by Hyderabad police for showing their dissent against the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the US’s role in it by protesting outside the US Consulate. Every conscious citizen with an iota of humanity will keep speaking for Palestine, no matter the extent and severity of repression.”

She further added, “Israel can bomb the last remaining hospital in Palestine, but doctors across the world will take to the streets and bring it to its knees!” Dr Suhas also urged residents of Hyderabad to join the growing movement in solidarity with Palestine.