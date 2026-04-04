80 people fall ill after drinking almond milk in Andhra Pradesh festival

Hyderabad: At least 80 people fell ill after consuming almond milk in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district during the Kondamma Thalli festival on April 1 and 2.

The almond milk was being sold by a person attending the festival in Singupuram. Those who drank the milk felt uneasy on April 2 and began vomiting and experiencing diarrhea and stomach ache.

In a video shared online, Balakrishna, an ambulance service provider and a devotee who fell ill, said, “I am from Singupuram, I had attended the festival with two of my friends. We saw the man selling the milk and decided to have it.”

He said he threw away the drink after having a few sips, since it didn’t taste good. “My friends and I started vomiting and experienced loose motions after consuming the milk,” he added.

At least 80 people fell ill after consuming almond milk in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district during the Kondamma Thalli festival on April 1 and 2.



The almond milk was being sold by a person attending the festival in Singupuram. Those who drank the milk felt uneasy on April 2… pic.twitter.com/tCF2oRD57V — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 4, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Srikakulam Superintendent of Police KV Maheshvara Reddy said, “All the people were in stable condition and they have been discharged. The matter is under investigation and we are yet to register a case.”