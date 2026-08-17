800 kg gelatin seized from construction site in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: More than 800 kg of gelatin, allegedly being used illegally for blasting rocks at a construction site, has been seized by Bellandur police near Bhoganahalli in Bengaluru on Sunda̧y August 16̤

Construction work is being carried out by Adarsh company at the site, where large rocks were reportedly found during excavation. Local residents have alleged that gelatin was being used to blast the rocks without adequate safety measures.

Residents also alleged that blasting was being carried out after midnight, raising concerns as a school is located close to the construction site. They claimed that the blasts had caused panic in the locality and questioned the safety of children studying at the nearby school.

Also Read Karnataka Congress veteran seeks Molakalmuru merger with Andhra

Based on a complaint, Bellandur police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. The complaint alleges that earthwork contractor Satish Naik was approached by Arun Kumar, owner of Srinivasa Earth Movers, in December 2025 to undertake earthwork at various survey numbers in Bhoganahalli.

According to the complaint, large rocks were discovered during the work and Naik was allegedly pressured to use explosives to remove them. He reportedly opposed the use of explosives, following which he was allegedly removed from the work and threatened for refusing to comply.

The complainant has alleged that the owner of Srinivasa Earth Movers, site-in-charge, site engineer, owners/directors of Adarsh Developers and contractors were involved in the alleged illegal storage and use of explosives.

Following the complaint, police conducted a search at the construction site and seized more than 800 kg of gelatin. Investigators are now examining how the explosive material was procured and stored, whether the required permissions had been obtained and whether blasting operations were actually being carried out at the site.

Police are also verifying the allegations regarding midnight blasting and the safety measures adopted at the construction site.

The exact circumstances surrounding the storage and alleged use of gelatin are yet to be established, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.