Karnataka Congress veteran seeks Molakalmuru merger with Andhra

Chitradurga: Senior Congress legislator N.Y. Gopalakrishna has sparked controversy by suggesting that Molakalmuru constituency be handed over to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, expressing disappointment over what he described as the government’s neglect of the region.

The seven-time MLA made the remarks during a recent visit to inspect the proposed Ambedkar Bhavan site in Molakalmuru. He complained that the constituency, situated in a remote corner of Karnataka, had failed to receive adequate attention from senior political leaders.

“Molakalmuru’s fate remains where it has always been. The constituency is not seeing the development it deserves. If necessary, let it be merged with Andhra Pradesh or with Challekere,” Gopalakrishna said.

His comments are being seen as an open expression of his dissatisfaction with the Congress government. Despite his long political experience and seven terms as an MLA, Gopalakrishna has not been given a ministerial position, which has reportedly left him unhappy with the party leadership.

He also indicated that political influence was essential to secure funds and development projects for a constituency.

‘Fight if you have strength; adjust if you don’t’

“We should fight if we have the strength. If we don’t, we have to adjust. We currently don’t have enough strength, so we should cooperate and bring more grants to develop our constituency,” he said.

The MLA’s remarks have brought renewed attention to the development challenges faced by Molakalmuru, a region that has historically struggled with drought, inadequate irrigation facilities and limited infrastructure.

Political observers said the statement appears to be less about seeking an actual territorial merger and more about highlighting the perceived neglect of the constituency. Nevertheless, the reference to Andhra Pradesh has generated considerable discussion in political circles.

Gopalakrishna’s comments also come at a time when Congress leaders have been facing questions over Cabinet representation and the accommodation of senior legislators. His decision to publicly express his dissatisfaction could add to the challenges before the party leadership.

The remarks are expected to trigger reactions from both the ruling Congress and Opposition parties, while residents are likely to look for concrete assurances on development and funding rather than political statements.

For now, the controversy has once again put Molakalmuru’s developmental concerns at the centre of Karnataka’s political discourse.