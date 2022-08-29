81K candidates participated in Urdu exams conducted by Abid Ali Khan Trust

Hyderabad: Under the aegis of Abid Ali Khan Education Trust (AAKET) and Siasat Daily, Urdu linguistics and Urdu essay exams were conducted simultaneously at 297 exam centers in Telangana and other states on Sunday.

A large number of English medium students boys and girls, IT professionals, ladies and senior citizens took part in these exams.

The initiative taken by Siasat Daily 28 years ago has transformed into an organized institution for Urdu exams. Through these exams, the Urdu language is being learned by the new generations. AAKET provides a solid platform for the existence and promotion of the Urdu language.

The general impression of the participants in these exams was that “Urdu is our mother tongue and by learning it we can connect with our civilization and understand our religious teachings.”

Students take Urdu exams by Abid Ali Khan Trust

Students take Urdu exams by Abid Ali Khan Trust

Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and others inspect Urdu exams

A large number of Urdu teachers, professors, principals, research Scholars writers and poets gathered at the Siasat Daily office and undertook tour of the exam centers. The prominent among them were Prof Muzaffar Shah Mary, Prof Mohammed Anwaruddin, Prof Jahangir, Dr. Mohammed Aslam Farooqui, Dr Mohammed Najim Ali, Dr Mohammed Bilal Azmi, Dr Sheikh Mohammed Ismail, Dr Jahangir Ehsaas, Dr Basheer, Dr Mohammad Abdul Naim, Syed Abdul Rahman, Mohammed Waqar, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Syed Asgar Hussain Barkatullah and others.

The officials of AAKET Ms. Rabia and Ms.Nighat informed that the total number of exam centers was 297. The number of those participated in the exams from twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad was 55,563 candidates. While a total of 19,524 candidates participated from other districts of Telangana. Similarly, 10,972 candidates participated from Gulbarga, Mysore, Basav Kalyan, Ranjangaon and Bidar. Thus, a total of 86,059 candidates registered and 81,000 candidates took part in these exams.