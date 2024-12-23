83 million biryani orders on Swiggy in 2024, Hyderabad tops list

Swiggy has unveiled its year-end report for 2024, revealing fascinating insights into food ordering trends across India. Notably, biryani has once again emerged as the most popular dish on the platform, with a staggering 83 million orders recorded from January 1 to November 22. Hyderabad tops the list with most orders at 9.7 million, followed by Bengaluru with 7.7 million and Chennai with 4.6 million.

This remarkable figure translates to an average of 158 biryanis ordered every minute, or nearly two orders per second, highlighting the dish’s enduring appeal among Indian consumers. Delving deeper into the data, Swiggy noted that chicken biryani was the standout favourite, accounting for 49 million orders this year.

Biryani’s popularity extends beyond regular meal times; it ranked as the second-most ordered dish for late-night cravings between midnight and 2 am, just behind chicken burgers.

Additionally, Swiggy has collaborated with IRCTC to facilitate biryani deliveries at select train stations, catering to travellers who crave this beloved dish on the go

During Ramadan 2024, Swiggy reported an impressive 6 million plates of biryani ordered across India, with Hyderabad again leading the way by surpassing a million orders during this festive period.

The report also highlighted unique customer stories, including a notable instance where a user from Kolkata ordered biryani at 4:01 am on January 1, 2024, marking an unconventional yet flavorful start to the new year.