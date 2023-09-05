83% of Indian firms faced cybersecurity incident in past year: Report

Aftermath of cybersecurity incidents extends to organisational operations, with 46 percent reporting that their organisations reduced

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th September 2023 12:16 pm IST
Over 60K Android apps found secretly installing adware for last 6 months
Photo: google Creative Common

New Delhi: About 83 percent of Indian organisations experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past year, with 48 percent revealing they experienced 10 or more, causing million-dollar losses, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to the security, performance, and reliability company Cloudflare, the majority of the incidents were attributed to web attacks, phishing, and supply chain attacks, with respondents ranking financial gain as the primary goal of cybercriminals, followed by spyware planting and data exfiltration.

The survey included a total of 4,009 cyber security decision-makers and leaders from small (150 to 999 employees), medium (1,000 to 2500 employees), and large (more than 2,500 employees) organisations.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Crypto criminals steal over $10bn to date, despite crypto crime slowing down

“With India’s growing digital prowess and continued business reliance on technology, it is critical for organisations to foster a security culture that empowers their leaders to approach cybersecurity as a strategic business imperative,” said Jonathon Dixon, Vice-President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Japan and China at Cloudflare.

“This will facilitate organisations in not just reducing expenditure but also ensuring a sturdier, more streamlined cybersecurity framework,” he added.

Moreover, the report said that only 52 percent consider themselves highly prepared for cybersecurity incidents, and the lack of preparedness is costing millions.

About 47 percent indicated that the financial impact of such incidents exceeded $1 million in the past 12 months, while 27 percent experienced financial setbacks of no less than $2 million.

The aftermath of cybersecurity incidents extends to organisational operations, with 46 percent reporting that their organisations reduced or restricted hybrid work, were forced to lay off employees, and postponed expansion plans.

A lack of talent was also identified as the biggest challenge for 57 percent of Indian business leaders when it comes to cybersecurity readiness, while 44 percent said a lack of funding is impeding their ability to protect their businesses, according to the report.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th September 2023 12:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button