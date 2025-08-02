84 percent of Hyderabad IT workers have fatty liver: Report

Hyderabad: A whopping 84 percent of IT workers in Hyderabad are plagued by Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD), Union Health minister JP Nadda told the Lok Sabha this week.

The revelation underscores a rising health epidemic among city working populations, particularly in information technology hubs like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Based on information provided by the Health ministry, 71 percent of the affected IT workers in cities like Hyderabad are obese, and 34 percent have symptoms of Metabolic Syndrome, a collection of conditions that increase the danger of heart disease, diabetes, and liver injury.

Specialists fault sedentary work culture, unhealthy eating, and excessive stress.

Addressing the crisis, the government has set out a multi-faceted approach under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). Campaigns under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) are focused on encouraging healthy diets, physical exercise, and weight control.

A notable intervention is the 5-minute Yoga Break (Y-Break) program by the Ministry of AYUSH, to be taken during working hours to relax and promote metabolic well-being. Nadda added that efforts are on to popularize this break across all offices in the country.

Reports by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also indicate that MAFLD is no longer limited to urban areas. Instances are increasing in semi-urban as well as rural areas too, which led the government to give importance to state-level screenings and inter-ministerial cooperation in order to manage it effectively.

Health specialists caution that, left unchecked, fatty liver disease would critically impact workforce efficiency and national health statistics. Citizens are advised to embrace lifestyle modifications, such as exercise, proper diet, and early screening