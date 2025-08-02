Man held for harassing interfaith couple at Hyderabad’s Necklace Road

Hyderabad: Police have arrested a man for allegedly harassing an interfaith couple at Hyderabad’s Necklace Road and posting a video of the same on social media.

The man, who is jobless now and worked previously at a garment shop, purportedly targeted the couple after witnessing them together at Necklace Road. The man allegedly confronted the two, made insulting comments, and recorded a video of the incident.

He then shared the clip with someone who operates an Instagram account that posts such content. The video was later posted on the internet, where it started spreading widely.

Also Read Interfaith couple faces harassment at Hyderabad’s Necklace Road

After the spread of the video, Hyderabad police took suo motu cognisance of the video from Necklace road and filed a case. The suspect was traced and arrested.

Under interrogation, he is said to have admitted to recording the couple and sending the video for online dissemination.

Police officials have also found that the Instagram account responsible has several other similar videos of moral policing, on Necklace Road and other prominent places in Hyderabad, directed towards victims on the basis of their religious or personal affiliations.

The investigation is still underway, and officials are now seeking to identify other individuals in the network encouraging such vigilantism on the internet.