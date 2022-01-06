84-year-old Bihar man takes 12 COVID jabs to ‘feel better’

Published: 6th January 2022
Madhepura: An 84-year-old man in this north Bihar district has caused a flutter with the claim that he has taken a dozen shots of the COVID-19 vaccine since every jab made him “feel better”.

Brahmadeo Mandal lives in a village in Udakishanganj sub-division of Madhepura and claimed to have taken his 12th dose a few days ago.

“I have used my Aadhar card and my voter ID card on different occasions to get myself registered,” said Mandal who is a retired postal department employee.

“Every single dose has helped relieve my chronic back pain. I have never caught cold since I took the first shot 11 months ago,” he said, reading out the date, time, and site of each jab scribbled on a piece of paper.

Oddly, Mandal is not in possession of any system-generated vaccination certificate for these.

With the matter appearing in a section of the press, bewildered health officials have ordered a probe.

