868 drunken driving challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued 868 challans for drunken driving on New Year’s Eve, an officer said on Thursday.

Special enforcement teams were deployed across arterial roads, nightlife hubs and residential clusters to curb drunk driving, speeding, motorcycle stunts and other dangerous violations, he said.

Breathalyser tests were conducted at multiple checkpoints through the night, with teams rotating locations to deter motorists from evading checks.

In addition to traffic enforcement, the Delhi Police mobilised a 20,000-strong force to maintain law and order during celebrations marking the turn of the year.

Surveillance through CCTV cameras and real-time coordination among district control rooms were also used to monitor crowd movement and respond swiftly to any incident.

Police said special attention was paid to such areas as Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, and Aerocity, which are prone to crowding.

The city force said that the drive was aimed not only to penalise violations but also to send a strong deterrent message against drunk driving, which remains a major cause of road accidents.