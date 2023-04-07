88M passengers travelled through Saudi airports in 2022

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) revealed that the number of passengers transported via international and domestic flights for the year 2022 amounted to 88 million passengers, with an increase rate of 82 per cent compared to 2021.

The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) stated in the Air Transport Statistics Bulletin that the number of facilities for air transport activities for the past year amounted to 1443 facilities, including air transport of passengers, air transport of goods, services related to transportation, cargo handling and other transport support activities.

The air transport statistics bulletin showed the following results for the year 2022:

The number of commercial flights for the year 2022 increased to 701,0000 flights, by 41 per cent from 2021, and the largest share was for Saudi Airlines, with approximately 283,0000 flights.

King Abdulaziz International Airport is the highest density airport for the year 2022 in terms of the number of passengers, as it recorded 32 million passengers, followed by King Khalid Airport in Riyadh with 27 million passengers, then King Fahd Airport in Dammam with 10 million passengers.

In 2022, the average number of daily flights arriving and departing at international airports was 131.29 and at domestic airports was 5.94.

The number of countries with which the Kingdom’s airports are linked has reached 56, an increase from 2021 by ten countries.

The highest international departure destination, according to the number of passengers and flights, was the UAE in 2022, after it was Egypt in 2021.

The number of private flights for the year reached 64,000, up from 2021 by 41 per cent.