Saudi begins 1st phase of localization of consultancy jobs

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced the implementation of the first phase of localization of consulting sector and professions, which came into effect on Thursday, April 6.

The Saudi ministry of human resources and social development (HRSD) said in a statement that the implementation of the decision comes after a grace period given to employers in the sector expired.

This comes as a continuation of the ministry’s efforts aimed at providing a stimulating and productive work environment for male and female citizens, increasing their level of participation in the labour market, and enhancing their contribution to the economic system.

The localization of the consulting sector and professions, in its first phase, included the localization of the professions of consultants and specialists who practice consulting work in the sector by 35 percent, as it is expected to provide job opportunities for male and female citizens.

The HRSD ministry in cooperation with the human resources development fund, will provide incentives to support private sector institutions in hiring Saudis.

In the meantime, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority will follow up on the commitment to include localization requirements in consulting contracts.