Saudi Arabia: 50% localization in optical sector begins

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced the implementation of the decision to localize the optical sector in all regions of the Kingdom, which came into effect on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources said in a statement that, the implementation of the decision comes after a grace period given to employers in the sector expired.

The decision to localize the optical sector includes the localization of two professions by 50 percent, namely— medical optometrist and spectacles technician.

The decision applies to all private sector establishments operating in the labor market that employ four or more workers in the optical sector.

The ministry said that this comes as a continuation of the efforts aimed at providing a stimulating and productive work environment for male and female citizens, increasing their level of participation in the labor market and enhancing their contribution to the economic system.

During the past few years, Saudi Arabia announced the Saudization of workers in several economic sectors, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce the unemployment rate to 7 percent by 2030, within the framework of Vision 2030 to diversify sources of income and reduce dependence on oil.