Saudi begins first phase of localization of licensed aviation sector

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced the implementation of the first phase of Saudization of licensed aviation sector, came into effect on Wednesday, March 15.

The Saudi ministry of human resources and social development’s decision comes in collaboration with supervisory entities, after the expiry of the grace period.

The first phase includes four professions, such as — air traffic controller, airlift, ground movement coordinator, and co-pilot.

Meanwhile, the professions of fixed-wing pilot and flight attendant will be 60 per cent and 50 per cent Saudis, respectively.

The decision applies to all private establishments in which five or more employees work in the specified professions. All workers in the targeted occupations must obtain professional accreditation from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GACA).

The second phase will start on March 4, 2024, and includes the localization of the air transport pilot and air hostess professions, at a rate of 70 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively.