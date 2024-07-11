8930 cases against auto, van drivers in Hyderabad transporting schoolchildren

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have launched a crackdown on auto-rickshaws and vans transporting school children, registering 8,930 cases against drivers for various offences in the last fortnight.

The violations include drunk driving, lack of a valid license, improper uniform or registration certificate, and overloading.

In addition to penalizing drivers, the police have held meetings with school administrators to discuss safety measures.

They have also counselled parents who transport more children than their two-wheelers can safely accommodate, advising them on the proper protocols for ensuring the well-being of students.

Furthermore, the traffic police have strongly urged parents not to allow their children to travel in vehicles that exceed the maximum seating capacity. Simultaneously, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have initiated a similar crackdown on school buses to enforce safety regulations.

P Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Hyderabad, emphasized that the special drive targets auto rickshaw drivers for various infractions, including carrying excess children, drivers without uniforms, and drivers without valid licenses.

The primary focus is on autos lacking fitness certificates, drivers without licenses, drunken driving, and overloading, he added.

In addition to the auto rickshaws, the traffic police also booked 390 cases against school buses and vans. The violations for these vehicles include drunk driving and overloading.

The traffic police have requested the public to report any traffic violations related to school buses and auto rickshaws on the phone number 9010203626.