Hyderabad: Police crackdown on overcrowded vehicles ferrying schoolkids

Hyderabad: As children return to schools, Hyderabad Traffic Police started a special drive against overcrowded vehicles. Officials informed that cases were filed against 95 vehicles on Thursday, June 27, for floating norms.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have formed special teams to conduct targeted drives focusing on traffic violations by vehicles ferrying schoolchildren. These drives will take place in the mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and in the evenings from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The key areas of focus include autorickshaws operating without fitness certificates or driving licenses, instances of drunken driving, overloading (defined as carrying more than 6 children aged 12 years and below in 3-passenger autorickshaws or 8 children in 4-passenger autos), as well as cases of minor driving.

In addition, these teams are scheduled to conduct meetings with school management and counsel parents who carry more children on their two-wheelers. They aim to educate parents on the do’s and don’ts for the safety and security of schoolchildren.

They further appealed to general citizens to “not send their children in a vehicle carrying more than the seating capacity. Transporting children in an overloaded vehicle is a clear violation of traffic rules. We also request the school management and parents to check the validity of documents like driver’s licenses, registration certificates, insurance certificatesand fitness certificates of vehicles before engaging such vehicles for sending children to school.”