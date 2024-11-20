8k trainee constables to be inducted into Telangana police department

Hyderabad: About 8,047 trainee constables are likely to be inducted into the Telangana police department on Thursday, November 21.

Among the total number of trainees, 2338 are females. The passing out parade will be conducted across 20 locations in Telangana. The trainee constables have undergone a nine month training period. This is also the first time 15 women with children below the age of one year participated in the training for constables.

These constable trainees with children were accommodated at the Raja Bahadur Venkat Rama Reddy (RBVRR) Telangana Police Academy. Women constables were provided to assist these women at the academy during their training.

“The 2023-24 batch was trained in both traditional and modern law enforcement techniques. Special emphasis has been placed on cyber-crime, narcotics, NDPS Act etc. The cadets received specialized training in stress management, self-defence, and community relations,” officials from the academy explained.