Telangana Police insignia revamped: ‘TS’ transitions to ‘TG’

Hyderabad: The Telangana Home Department has recently issued new orders to update the police badge insignia, changing it from “TS” (Telangana State) to “TG” (Telangana Government).

This decision was announced by special chief secretary Ravi Gupta and marks a significant shift in the branding of the state’s police force.

As part of these changes, the monogram on the peak cap for personnel ranging from constables to non-cadre Superintendents of Police (SPs) will now feature “TG” instead of “TS”.

Additionally, the logo that previously read “Telangana State Police” will now be simplified to “Telangana Police”.

Moreover, there will be updates to the shoulder badges as well.

The TS Police shoulder badge will be changed to TG Police, while the TSSP shoulder badge will be updated to TGSP, and the TSP shoulder badge will become TGPS.

Telangana’s rebranding under Revanth Reddy

This decision by the Congress-led government in Telangana to change police insignia from “TS” (Telangana State) to “TG” (Telangana Government) is emblematic of the ongoing political rivalry between the Congress party and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

This move is part of a broader rebranding effort by chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, which includes altering state symbols and emblems that were established during the BRS’s tenure under K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Vehicle registration plates

One of the most prominent changes is in vehicle registration plates. The state code for all vehicles has officially changed from “TS” to “TG,” as formalized through a gazette notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

This update is effective immediately for all new vehicle registrations, signalling a clear departure from the previous administration’s branding.

In addition to vehicle registration, the use of “TG” will extend to all official documents and communications within the government.

This includes policy papers, government orders, notifications, circulars, and reports, which are now mandated to reflect the new abbreviation.

The directive applies to public sector undertakings, state agencies, autonomous institutions, and other government bodies, ensuring that all forms of official communication are consistent with the new identity.

The change also impacts signage both inside and outside government offices, as well as on websites and online platforms associated with the state government. All references to “TS” in these areas are to be replaced with “TG,” reinforcing the new branding across various channels of communication.

Furthermore, the Congress government plans to update other state symbols in conjunction with this change.

This includes modifications to symbols such as the Telangana Thalli statue and the state emblem, further solidifying the identity associated with “TG” while distancing it from the legacy of the previous administration led by K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).