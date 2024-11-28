8th film, Rs 450 crores, and counting: Prabhas is on fire!

Hyderabad: After the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is undoubtedly at the pinnacle of his career. The actor, who has already signed seven high-profile films, is now making waves by signing an eighth project, leaving fans both shocked and excited. His schedule is packed for the next few years.

Prabhas’ Unstoppable Streak

Known for his dedication and versatility, Prabhas has become one of the most sought-after stars in the Indian film industry. The list of his upcoming projects continues to grow, with several major films in the pipeline.

While the details of his 8th movie remain under wraps, insiders suggest there is a surprising combo in this project that will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Anothor Movie Signed By #Prabhas



Details Soon



The Complete List of Upcoming Films

Before this eighth addition, Prabhas already has a jam-packed slate. The actor’s upcoming films include:

The Raja Saab

Prabhas – Hanu Raghavpudi Film

Spirit

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

Salaar Part 2

Film with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Film with Prashanth Varma

Each of these projects has generated significant buzz, with Salaar Part 2 being one of the most anticipated sequels of recent years.

Prabhas-Hombale Films Landmark Deal

Prabhas has also signed a landmark three-film deal with Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbuster films like KGF. This deal includes Salaar Part 2 and two more major films set for release from 2026 to 2028. Reports indicate that Prabhas will earn a staggering Rs. 450 crores from this contract, marking it as one of the biggest deals in Tollywood history.

Among his many upcoming projects, The Raja Saab is set to be his first major release in 2025. The film, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 10, 2025.