9 arrested for selling forged car insurance documents in Hyderabad

In case of an accident, the company would not pay any compensation to the victim as the documents are forged, the police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2026 6:16 am IST
Car insurance policy document with a toy car and a tire on top.

Hyderabad: The special team of the Jeedimetla Police on Saturday, February 28, conducted a raid and arrested nine people for selling forged insurance documents to car owners in Hyderabad.

The accused have been identified as Ragula Ravi, T Giridhar Goud, Shiva Kumar, R Mahesh, K Babu Rao, S K Maikya Rao, M Narsimha, K Nagaraju and J Kishan.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jeedimetla Police Station, G Mallesh, upon receiving special information, they conducted a raid at NLB Nagar, Jeedimetla and other areas.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

“During the raid, a large number of fake and forged vehicle insurance documents of various companies and stamps were seized, along with other incriminating material used for preparing such documents. The accused were found to be operating in an organised manner and targeting vehicle owners who were in urgent need of insurance renewals,” said G Mallesh.

By issuing the fake insurance policies, the accused not only cheated the public but also caused potential losses to insurance companies and created serious legal and financial consequences to vehicle owners. In case there is an accident, the company will not pay any compensation to the victim as the documents are forged, apart from the vehicle owner having to face legal complications, the SHO said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2026 6:16 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button