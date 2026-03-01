9 arrested for selling forged car insurance documents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The special team of the Jeedimetla Police on Saturday, February 28, conducted a raid and arrested nine people for selling forged insurance documents to car owners in Hyderabad.

The accused have been identified as Ragula Ravi, T Giridhar Goud, Shiva Kumar, R Mahesh, K Babu Rao, S K Maikya Rao, M Narsimha, K Nagaraju and J Kishan.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jeedimetla Police Station, G Mallesh, upon receiving special information, they conducted a raid at NLB Nagar, Jeedimetla and other areas.

“During the raid, a large number of fake and forged vehicle insurance documents of various companies and stamps were seized, along with other incriminating material used for preparing such documents. The accused were found to be operating in an organised manner and targeting vehicle owners who were in urgent need of insurance renewals,” said G Mallesh.

By issuing the fake insurance policies, the accused not only cheated the public but also caused potential losses to insurance companies and created serious legal and financial consequences to vehicle owners. In case there is an accident, the company will not pay any compensation to the victim as the documents are forged, apart from the vehicle owner having to face legal complications, the SHO said.