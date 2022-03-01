Andhra Pradesh: Nine buses gutted in fire in Ongole

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 1st March 2022 2:45 pm IST
Buses in Andhra Town
Buses in Andhra Town (Screen Grab)

Amaravati: Nine private Volvo buses were completely gutted in a huge fire in Ongole town of Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Ongole Urban Development Authority (OUDA) Complex area where private travel operators had parked their vehicles.

Fire fighting personnel doused the fire with the help of six fire tenders. The municipal authorities also deployed their water tankers to douse the fire.

Huge flames engulfing the buses sent panic among people in nearby areas.

A police officer said the fire fighting personnel prevented the fire from spreading to 20 other buses parked in the area.

All buses gutted in the fire belonged to Kaveri Travels. The loss is estimated to be Rs 6 crore.

The operator said they had parked buses there due to the drop in demand due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The cause of the fire was not known.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

