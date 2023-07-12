9 held in UP for forcibly trying to get minor rape victim married

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th July 2023 9:07 am IST
Iran has detained 66 suspects for attempting to smuggle 532 million litre of diesel in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, media reported. The forces of Iran's Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which made the arrests, also seized the fuel, according to the report released on Sunday. According to semi-official Fars news agency, the suspects were members of eight fuel smuggling networks that remain active in southeastern Iran. They were accused of
Representative Image

Banda: Nine people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district for forcibly trying to get an 11-year-old girl rape victim married.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhinandan, said that the girl was allegedly kidnapped on June 30 and a case was registered against a 19-year-old Sahil.

Also Read
UP: Bajrang Dal members beat up cop outside police station in Sitapur

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the house of one Anwar on Tuesday evening and found the family and relatives of the accused preparing to forcibly get the girl married to Sahil.

MS Education Academy

The girl, in her statement, accused Sahil of raping her and alleged that eight others were planning to get her married forcibly, the SP said.

Besides Sahil, all the eight people allegedly involved with the case have been arrested, the police said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th July 2023 9:07 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button