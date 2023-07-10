UP: Bajrang Dal members beat up cop outside police station in Sitapur

Members of the Bajrang Dal thrashed a constable outside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.

A crowd chanting slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ drags the policeman outside the station gate and beats him up, a video of which surfaced on social media and has since been shared multiple times.

The video further showed two other policemen intervening and rescuing the constable. One of the policemen also berated the mob, asking them “Are you beating up our constable?”

However, Siasat.com was unable to verify the cause of the attack on the constable.

HindutvaWatch, a Twitter handle that posts videos and news of hate speech and crimes also shared the video. Replying to HindutvaWatch’s tweet, the Sitapur Police said that it had registered a case, on the basis of the constable’s complaint.

Earlier this month, Bajrang Dal members had allegedly beaten up three Muslim truck drivers and cleaners who were transporting animal remains, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.