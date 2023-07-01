UP: Truck drivers transporting animal remains face mob violence

Members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly beat up three Muslim truck drivers and cleaners who were transporting animal remains, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

A video that has been shared on multiple Twitter handles shows one of the drivers being thrashed by a group of men, allegedly belonging to the Hindutva militant group.

The incident occurred hours after the office of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted that the world yearns for a ‘Yogi model’ whenever “extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law and order situation arises in any part of the globe.”

Hindutva Watch, a Twitter handle that posts videos and news of hate speech and crimes also shared the video, stating that the men were “transporting the animal remains to a factory in Delhi’s Ghazipur that makes cat and dog food.”

In a statement, the Wave City Assistant Commisioner Ravi Prakash Singh said that a case has been registered at Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republic Police Station, with regards to the recovery of residual animal meat from three trucks. The remains were sourced from Thakurdwara and Hapur, and were being taken to Delhi’s Ghazipur Mandi, the police added.

03 कैंटर ट्रक से अवशेष पशु मांस बरामद होने के सम्बन्ध मे थाना क्रासिंग रिपब्लिक पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर लिया गया है। पूछताछ हेतु थाना लाये गये ड्राइवर द्वारा बताया गया कि यह अवशेष ठाकुरद्वारा मुरादाबाद व हापुड से लोड किये थे जिनको वह गाजीपुर मंडी लेकर जा रहे थे।बाइट -ACP वेव सिटी pic.twitter.com/VH1MfrWLJG — DCP RURAL COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPRuralGZB) June 30, 2023

Further investigation regarding the incident will be conducted, the police said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police had launched an initiative to ensure speedy conviction in cases registered under the POCSO Act and those related to cow slaughter, religious conversion, rape, and murder.

Several incidents of violence and lynchings around the transportation of animals have occurred around the festival of Bakri Eid in recent weeks where members of the minority community were at the receiving end of mob violence and reported incidents of police harassment from across the country.