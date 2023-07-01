World yearns for ‘Yogi model’, says UP CM’s office; Owaisi counters

Hyderabad: The office of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Saturday tweeted from its official handle that the world yearns for ‘Yogi model’ whenever “extermism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law and order situation arises in any part of the globe,” referring to the ‘bulldozer justice’ policy of the UP government.

“Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the World seeks solace and yearns for the transformative “Yogi Model” of Law & Order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh,” the tweet by the UP CM’s office read.

The Yogi Adityanath Office’s response came after a suggestion by a Twitter account owned by a certain Professor N John Camm, who identified himself as a senior interventional cardiologist and tweeted in the context of the current unrest in France.

“India must send @myogiadityanath to France to control riot situation there and My God,he will do it within 24 hours,” the tweet read.

However, social media users questioned the legitimacy of the Twitter handle and stated that it belonged to Dr Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who was once arrested for cheating.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi responded to the tweet by saying that ‘false encounters, illegal bulldozer action and targeting the weak is not a transformative police’.

“Bro bro bro! So hungry for the praise of the Firangis that they are getting happy with the tweets of some fake account?! False encounters, illegal bulldozer action and targeting the weak is not a transformative policy, it is the destruction of democracy. We had seen the truth of “Yogi Model” in Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras,” he tweeted in Hindi.

At least 471 people were arrested overnight across France as violent protests against the police killing of a teenager continued for a fourth straight night, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced.

In a statement, he said a “downturn” was witnessed in the unrest on Friday, with 471 arrests compared to the 917 the previous night, reports the BBC.

Although the situation in the Paris region was calmer in the Paris region, things remained tense in Marseille and Lyon, he added.

The Minister said in a tweet that reinforcements would be sent to Marseille following reports by the local mayor of violence and looting.

The French government had deployed 45,000 police personnel, special units, armored vehicles and helicopters to maintain law and order and keep the violence in check.

But despite this, widespread violence, vandalism and looting took place in cities across the country, with buildings and vehicles set on fire.

Protests continued into the early hours of Saturday morning in defiance of a ban announced on Friday on all “large-scale events” in the country, with rioting breaking out in several cities, CNN quoted the local BFMTV as saying in a report.

Social media footages of Lyon showed rapid gunfire from an automatic rifle at night, fireworks being released at a protest and demonstrators next to burning fires.

There was an explosion in the Old Port of Marseille on Friday evening, according to BFMTV, but no casualties had been reported.

It also shared video showing damage to the Alcazar library in Marseille which it said had been vandalised during the night.

The unrest is in response to the death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot dead during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, CNN reported.

Footage of the incident filmed by a bystander showed two officers standing on the driver’s side of the car, one of whom fired his gun at the driver despite not appearing to be in any immediate danger.

The officer has said he fired his gun out of fear that the boy would run someone over with the car, according to Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache.

The officer currently faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.

On Friday morning, the government had also called on regional authorities to shut down overnight bus and tram services nationwide, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, the ioting in France has spilled over into Belgium, with dozens of arrests being reported.

According to local French media, some 100 people were arrested in Brussels.

This level of unrest and rioting has not been seen since 2005 when the deaths of two teenage boys who were hiding from police sparked weeks of rioting and prompted the government to call a state of emergency.

But the French government has so far resisted calling a state of emergency this time around.

A spokesperson for the Elysee said on Friday that a state of emergency was “not necessary” and that a “gradual response” to the violence seen in recent days was “more appropriate”.

The spokesperson noted that the 2005 state of emergency was called “after about 9 days of violence,” adding that the law surrounding it was an “exception” that should be used only “when the situation on the ground requires it”, reports CNN

“This is not the revolt of neighborhoods. This is not about disenfranchised neighborhoods. This is the action of a delinquent minority,” the spokesperson said, denying there was any racial motivation behind the shooting and insisting it was an “individual act” that did not represent the police at large.

(With excerpts from IANS)