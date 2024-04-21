9 nails removed from prisoners stomach at Hyderabad hospital

Published: 21st April 2024

Hyderabad: Doctors at Gandhi Hospital successfully removed nine nails from the stomach of a prisoner at Central Prison Cherlapally.

The prisoner, Mohd Shaker, 32, was sent on judicial remand last week in a case. Four days ago, he complained to the jail authorities about stomach pain and after examination at the jail hospital he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

The doctors took an X ray and were shocked to find nine nails in his abdomen. Using endoscopy procedures the doctors successfully removed all the nails. The jail authorities suspect Shaker might have consumed the nails in a bid to end his life.

