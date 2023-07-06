9 Telugu actors who own swanky Range Rovers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telugu actors have been known to charge astronomical remuneration fees for their projects and hence have been known to live a life of luxury which includes fancy cars. The British Range Rover cars have been a status symbol and a symbol of privilege for a long time. The cars are not only easy on the eyes but also very practical automobile. So how could the big names of the Tollywood stay behind?

Here’s a list of Telugu celebrities who own the flashy and sleek Range Rovers:

1. Mahesh Babu

The actor recently bought the Range Over SV, worth Rs. 5.5 crores, making him the first celebrity in India to own this new variant of the new 2023 Range Rover luxury SUV. Apart from this, he is also a proud owner of Range Rover Vogue that was gifted to him on the occasion of his 36th birthday by his wife and former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar.

2. Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja is a proud owner of Range Rover Evoque which costs between Rs. 52.06 to 69.53 Lakhs. According to reports, the car has two touchscreen units, one for an entertainment system and one for the AC controls.

3. Prabhas

Baahubali fame, Prabhas has a huge collection of cars which includes a Santorini Black fourth-generation long-wheelbase Range Rover, priced at Rs. 2.39 crores.

4. Rashmika Mandana

The actress garnered a lot of fame post her acclaimed performances. Rashmika bought The Land Rover Range Rover in February 2021. The sleek car costs approximately Rs. 1 crore.

5. Jr NTR

The RRR actor is one of the richest actors in the country today. Among his many luxurious cars, is the Range Rover Vogue SUV, specifically the 2009-2010 model. According to reports, the price of the car was a whopping Rs. 2.65 crores.

6. Ram Charan

How could the other RRR actor stay behind? Ram Charan is one of the most famous actors in India. The “Mega Power Star” owns a Range Rover Autobiography, which roughly cost the actor Rs. 3.5 crores. He showcased this massive purchase when he arrived at an event in the car in 2014.

7. Allu Arjun

The actor loves lavish cars which include a black Range Rover Vogue which he named “BEAST.” The sleek car could have cost the star anywhere between Rs. 1.88 to 4.03 crores, depending on the variant he picked up.

8. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay has a career that spans over 12 years, since then the actor has collected a lot of wealth and he loves to splurge on expensive things. One of his most prized possessions is his sleek black Range Rover which is worth more than Rs 65+ Lakhs.

9. Nikhil

Actor Nikhil has joined the league of luxury car owners as he proudly flaunts his sleek black Range Rover Autobiography.

Taking to his Twitter, Nikhil posted pictures of the new car. “New Range Rover Sport Autobiography… Was supposed to gift myself for the success of Arjun Suravaram… COVID made it come a little late… #rangeroversport #autobiography #rangerover,” tweeted Nikhil.