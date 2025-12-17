9-year-old found hanging in bathroom in Hyderabad

A 9-year-old boy, Prashant, was found hanging at his house within the Chand Nagar police station limits on Tuesday, December 16.

The image of a noose made of thick rope hangs against a dark, smoky background, symbolizing execution or death.
Noose hanging in smoke-filled darkness. Photo: X

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old boy, Prashant, was found hanging at his house within the Chand Nagar police station limits on Tuesday, December 16.

Speaking to reporters, the boy’s father said that on the day of the incident, Prashant returned from school and locked himself in the bathroom. “When he did not open the door, Prashanth’s elder brother and mother tried knocking, but received no response,” the father said.

Suspicious, the mother-son duo went to the adjacent building and peeked through a window, only to find Prashant hanging with his ID card around his neck.

Shocked, the bathroom door was forcibly opened and the child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The doctor was not available. So they took him to another hospital. He was alive, but unconscious,” the father said.

Prashant’s father, who was not at home during the incident and reached after receiving multiple calls from his wife, pleaded with the doctors to save his son. Unfortunately, the child passed away.

“Prashanth returned as usual and went straight to the bathroom. But he was an active child and had no fights in school. There were no signs of distress,” his father and believed the death was accidental.

A case has been registered for suspicious death at the Chandanagar police station, and an investigation is underway.

