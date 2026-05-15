9-year-old goes missing in Hyderabad, reunited with family within hours

The girl, identified as Sanjana, is a resident of Bidar, Karnataka and had come to Ambika Nagar, Uppuguda, to attend a relative's function.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 9:24 pm IST
9-year-old goes missing in Hyderabad, reunited with family within hours
9-year-old goes missing in Hyderabad, reunited with family within hours

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl found crying on the side of the road on Friday, May 15, was reunited with her family within hours thanks to Chatrinaka police’s prompt response following a Dial 100 distress call.

According to the police, the girl, identified as Sanjana, is a resident of Bidar, Karnataka and had come to Ambika Nagar, Uppuguda, to attend a relative’s function.

However, during the event, the girl accidentally lost her way and got separated from her family. Noticing her alone on the side of the road, locals called the police through Dial 100, after which a constable immediately rushed to the spot.

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The child was visibly traumatised and gripped by fear, and was initially unable to communicate properly, police said. After comforting her, the police conducted an inquiry in the surrounding areas and successfully traced the child’s mother, Mahananda.

Sanjana was safely handed over to her family after due counselling. The family was also advised to exercise proper care and vigilance regarding children in the future, especially during public gatherings.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 9:24 pm IST

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