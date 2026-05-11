Missing teen found dead in stream in Hyderabad’s Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old boy who went missing from Nanajipur village in Sangareddy district on May 9, was found dead in a stream in Shamshabad on Sunday, May 10.

The deceased was identified as Byagari Sricharan, a student and resident of Edhulanagulapally village in RC Puram mandal of Sangareddy district. Sricharan’s father, Hanumanthu, had approached the Shamshabad Police and filed a missing person complaint.

According to Shamshabad Police, on May 8, Sricharan and his family travelled to Nanajipur village for a relative’s housewarming ceremony. On May 9, Sricharan was asked to buy coconuts for the ceremony.

After purchasing the coconut, Sricharan handed it over to his father and informed his brother that he is going out for some time. Sricharan left on a bike. After a while, when the family tried contacting him, the boy did not respond.

The Shamshabad Police initially registered a missing case and began investigating. On Sunday, some villagers noticed Sricharan’s body floating in the stream and alerted the police.

The Police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for a postmortem at the Osmania General Hospital. They altered the case to a suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).