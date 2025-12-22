90 pc waiver for accumulated interest on property tax in Hyderabad: Telangana govt

The waiver applies if taxpayer clears the principal amount and the 10 per cent interest at one go.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2025 7:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a new one-time settlement (OTS) scheme offering a waiver of 90 per cent of the interest on outstanding property taxes in Hyderabad, provided the taxpayer clears the principal amount, and the 10 per cent interest at one go for the financial year 2025-26.

In a government order dated December 4, 2025, the government said this applies to all private and government properties under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

This isn’t the first time the government has announced such a waiver. In March this year, the state government had extended the OTS scheme, offering a waiver of 90 per cent accumulated arrear interest on property tax to all Urban Local Bodies (ULB) for the financial year 2024-25.

