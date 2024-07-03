900 militants killed by Israelis in Gaza’s Rafah: IDF

Before the launch of the ground offensive, Rafah was one of the few locations where civilians sought refuge from the massive Israeli bombardments across the Palestinian enclave.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 3rd July 2024 8:13 am IST
Arab foreign ministers support mediation efforts to end war in Gaza
A Palestinian woman cries as she inspects a heavily damaged apartment following Israeli bombardment on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP

Jerusalem: Israel has killed about 900 militants in Rafah since the beginning of Israel’s ground assault on the southernmost city in Gaza in early May, Israel’s military Chief Herzi Halevi said.

The casualties include “at least one battalion commander, many company commanders, and many operatives,” Halevi said on Tuesday when inspecting a military logistic post in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a statement released by the Israel Defense Forces.

‘In solidarity with Gaza’: Iraqi militia claims drone attack on Israel

He added that the offensive in Rafah is expected to be completed within weeks, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Now the effort focuses on the destruction of the infrastructure and the destruction of the underground infrastructure, and it takes time,” he said, noting, “This campaign is long because we don’t want to leave Rafah with the infrastructure intact.”

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 3rd July 2024 8:13 am IST

