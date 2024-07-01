‘In solidarity with Gaza’: Iraqi militia claims drone attack on Israel

Baghdad: A Shiite militia group, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, in an online statement on Monday, said that it launched a drone attack in the morning on a “vital site” in Israel’s southern port city of Eilat.

The militia claimed the attack was carried out “in solidarity with the people of Gaza,” pledging more targeting of “the enemy’s strongholds.”

Also Read Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 37,877: Health authorities

The statement did not provide additional details about the targeted site or any casualties, reports Xinhua news agency.

There is no response from the Israeli side on the alleged attack.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and US bases in the region, claiming to support the Palestinians in Gaza.