90th Indian Air Force Day celebrations begin in Chandigarh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 8th October 2022 12:53 pm IST
Chandigarh: Air Force personnel perform a march-past during 90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force (IAF), at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Chandigarh: Air Force personnel perform a drill with rifles during 90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force (IAF), at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Chandigarh: Air Force personnel assemble a vehicle as part of a drill during 90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force (IAF), at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Chandigarh: Air Force personnel perform a march-past during 90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force (IAF), at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Chandigarh: Air Force personnel, wearing a new pattern of combat uniform, perform a march-past during 90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force (IAF), at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

